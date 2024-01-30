Taylor Swift, Elton John social media campaigns win Anthem Awards

Taylor Swift and Elton John have just won awards — not for their music, but for the media campaigns that made a social impact over the past year.

The Anthem Awards, an offshoot of The Webby Awards, honor the people, organizations and brands that work to inspire others to take action to create change themselves. They're presented in several categories, and Taylor and Elton have been recognized in the Human & Civil Rights category.

Specifically, Taylor and Vote.org's National Voter Registration Day campaign has been named Best Influencer Collaboration. In the week after Taylor posted in support of the event, more than 39,000 people were registered to vote and more than 63,000 verified their registration. That was a 22.5% increase over the previous year.

Meanwhile, Elton's AIDS Foundation's "Let Your Inner Elton Out" initiative has been named Best Campaign - Non-Profit for its efforts in raising $125 million toward the goal of ending HIV/AIDS by 2030. Thanks to the campaign, more than $90 million was raised.

