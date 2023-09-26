'TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR' film is going global

If you thought TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film couldn't get any bigger, you'd be wrong.

Theater chain AMC announced the movie is getting worldwide distribution, into more than 100 countries, beginning on October 13.

A "so excited" Taylor broke the news on her Instagram at 8 a.m. ET, noting, "The tour isn't the only thing we're taking worldwide," noting tickets are available now.

The deal with AMC and its international partners will see the concert film run in some 7,500 theaters around the world.

The anticipated movie will play at every Odeon Cinemas locations throughout Europe, AMC noted, with other partners being added, "to play this spectacular Taylor Swift tour-de-force."

Prognosticators already predict THE ERAS TOUR FILM will be the highest-grossing film of its kind in history; The Hollywood Reporter points out the previous titleholder, 2011's Justin Bieber: Never Say Never made just shy of $100 million worldwide.

And with more than 4,000 movie theaters in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico alone already slated to screen the movie, it is expected that record will be topped in no time.

"When the film was first announced on August 31, it took less than 24 hours for the TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film to shatter AMC's U.S. record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in AMC's 103-year history," the company touted.

"With such overwhelming demand being evident, it became obvious that there should be an immediate worldwide release of the film," AMC added.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.