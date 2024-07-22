Taylor Swift finally cedes #1 spot on 'Billboard' 200 as Eminem takes over

Try as she might, Taylor Swift just wasn't able to make it to a lucky 13 weeks on the top of the Billboard 200.

After spending its first 12 weeks at #1, Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department has finally been unseated by The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), the new album by Eminem. It takes over at #1, while Taylor's album has now fallen to #4.

The Death of Slim Shady is Eminem's 11th #1 album on the Billboard 200, tying him with Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The only acts who've had more are The Beatles, Jay-Z, Taylor and Drake.

Tortured Poets still remained at #1 longer than any of Taylor's previous albums -- Fearless and 1989 both managed 11 non-consecutive weeks. Of course, it could still return to #1 at some point in the future.

Taylor acknowledged the turn of events in an Instagram post, thanking fans for the album's chart-topping streak. "I ... wanted to say to everyone who's supported The Tortured Poets Department, I am completely blown away by what you've done - it stayed at #1 for the first 12 weeks of its release and that's never happened to an album of mine before, not even close!! You're just the greatest."

Taylor's Eras Tour will next travel to Hamburg, Germany, after a three-night stand in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. On July 20, Coldplay performed in Düsseldorf, Germany, and dedicated their song "Everglow" to her.

In a fan-shot video, Chris Martin can be heard saying, "This is for all of you who feel sad today because Taylor had to go to the next city. So we sing this love song, this heartbreak song, and send it to Taylor wherever she is today."

