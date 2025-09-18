Taylor Swift hints at new music video with plug for 'Showgirl' cardigan

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)
By Andrea Dresdale

Taylor Swift announced a new The Life of a Showgirl sparkly orange cardigan on Wednesday, available to order until Friday at 11:59 a.m. or while supplies last. Now she's modeling said cardigan in some footage that appears to hint at a music video. 

Taylor posted a video on her Instagram Story titled "The Cardigan: On The Job," which shows her wearing the sweater while she walks onto a set, where she then appears to be directing a video. The footage is set to "Gorgeous," from Taylor's album Reputation.

Taylor hasn't officially announced a single or video from her upcoming album, which will be released on Oct. 3.

