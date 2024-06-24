Taylor Swift is "still cracking up/swooning" over Travis Kelce's onstage debut

The first round of concerts Taylor Swift did at London's Wembley Stadium contained several memorable moments, which she nodded to in an Instagram post wrapping up the shows.

"Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF," Taylor wrote on Instagram Monday.

"I got to sing 'Castles Crumbling' with [Paramore's Hayley Williams] for the first time - hadn't performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship," she continued. "Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song 'us.'"

"And I'm still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav's Eras Tour debut," she added, referring to the fact that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, joined her onstage wearing a top hat and tails for the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" segment of the show.

She concluded, "Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August. Up next: Dublin!!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.