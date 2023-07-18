Taylor Swift is first artist since The Beatles to pull off *this* chart feat

Another day, another Billboard chart record set by Taylor Swift -- but this one's pretty interesting.

Thanks to the fact that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) has been released while her 2022 album Midnights was still hot, and a random song from her 2019 album Lover has taken off as well, she now finds herself with three top 10 hits from three different albums: "I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)," "Cruel Summer" and "Karma."

While "Cruel Summer" and "Karma" were already in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, "I Can See You" debuted in the top five to secure the hat trick. Taylor is now the first female artist ever to score simultaneous top 10s from three of her own albums -- as opposed to soundtracks.

According to Billboard, the only other act who's ever done this is The Beatles, back in 1964.

Also of note: "I Can See You" is Taylor's 26th top five hit. The only artists who've had more are Drake, with 35; The Beatles, with 29; Madonna, with 28; and Mariah Carey with 27.

