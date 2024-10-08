Taylor Swift leads MTV EMA nominations with seven nods

Last year's MTV EMAs — the European version of the VMAs — were canceled due to the outbreak of violence in the Middle East. This year, the ceremony will take place Nov. 10 in Manchester, England, but the leading nominee is the same.

For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift has seven nominations for the EMAs, including Best Artist, Best U.S. Act, Best Video, Best Live and Best Collaboration for "Fortnight." In September, Taylor won seven VMAs, tying her with Beyoncé as the most-awarded artist in VMA history.

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter each have five nominations. Other nominees include Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Dua Lipa, Hozier and Adele. You'll be able to watch the ceremony on Paramount+ starting Nov. 12.

The nominees for Best Video are Ariana's "we can't be friends (wait for your love)," Charli's "360," Eminem's "Houdini," Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," "New Woman" by LISA ft. Rosalia, and Taylor and Post Malone's "Fortnight."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.