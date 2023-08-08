Taylor Swift leads 2023 MTV VMA nominations; SZA, Doja Cat, Miley, Olivia get multiple nods

Taylor Swift has won the MTV VMA Video of the Year trophy three times, and this year, she's going for a fourth.

She's the leading nominee for the 2023 MTV VMAs, which will air September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, live from New Jersey's Prudential Center. She's up for Video of the Year for "Anti-Hero;" that clip, for the first single from Midnights, has also earned her nods for Song of the Year, Best Pop and Best Direction.

The video is also nominated in several technical categories, while Taylor herself is up for Artist of the Year.

The other leading nominees include SZA with six nods, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith with five each, and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira with four each.

Among this year's first-time nominees are Kim Petras, Metro Boomin, Rema, Ice Spice, Lauren Spencer Smith, JVKE, FIFTY FIFTY, Stephen Sanchez, Toosii, Pink Pantheress and Reneé Rapp.

Starting today, fans can vote across 15 gender-neutral categories, as well as Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, at vote.mtv.com. Voting is open through September 1, except for Best New Artist, for which voting is open up to and including the telecast. Nominees in additional categories, like Group of the Year and Song of the Summer, will be announced soon.

Here are the nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®

Doja Cat – "Attention"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

KAROL G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy"

Steve Lacy – "Bad Habit"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

BEST NEW ARTIST

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

BEST COLLABORATION

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I'm Good (Blue)"

Post Malone, Doja Cat – "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On"

KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin' (Remix)"

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

BEST POP

Demi Lovato – "Swine"

Dua Lipa – "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)"

Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"

P!NK – "TRUSTFALL"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

BEST K-POP

aespa – "Girls"

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom"

FIFTY FIFTY – "Cupid"

SEVENTEEN – "Super"

Stray Kids – "S-Class"

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Sugar Rush Ride"

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

August 2022: Saucy Santana – "Booty"

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – "Until I Found You"

October 2022: JVKE – "golden hour"

November 2022: Flo Milli – "Conceited"

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – "Colorado"

January 2023: Sam Ryder – "All The Way Over"

February 2023: Armani White – "GOATED"

March 2023: FLETCHER – "Becky's So Hot"

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Sugar Rush Ride"

May 2023: Ice Spice – "Princess Diana"

June 2023: FLO – "Losing You"

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – "That Part"

BEST HIP-HOP

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – "STAYING ALIVE"

GloRilla & Cardi B – "Tomorrow 2"

Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – "Kant Nobody"

Metro Boomin ft Future – "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – "Stay"

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – "How Does It Feel"

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin' (Remix)"

SZA – "Shirt"

Toosii – "Favorite Song"

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – "Love In The Way"

BEST ALTERNATIVE

blink-182 – "EDGING"

boygenius – "the film"

Fall Out Boy – "Hold Me Like A Grudge"

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – "Candy Necklace"

Paramore – "This Is Why"

Thirty Seconds To Mars – "Stuck"

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – "The Teacher"

Linkin Park – "Lost (Original Version)"

Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Tippa My Tongue"

Måneskin – "THE LONELIEST"

Metallica – "Lux Æterna"

Muse – "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween"

BEST LATIN

Anitta – "Funk Rave"

Bad Bunny – "WHERE SHE GOES"

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – "Ella Baila Sola"

KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"

ROSALÍA – "DESPECHÁ"

Shakira – "Acróstico"

BEST AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr – "Rush"

Burna Boy – "It's Plenty"

Davido ft. Musa Keys – "UNAVAILABLE"

Fireboy DML & Asake – "Bandana"

Libianca – "People"

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– "2 Sugar"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alicia Keys – If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny – "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente"

Demi Lovato – "Swine"

Dove Cameron – "Breakfast"

Imagine Dragons – "Crushed"

Maluma – "La Reina"

