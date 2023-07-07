Taylor Swift news roundup: 'Speak Now' lyric change, trespasser arrested, Australian chart record

Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is out now, and as many fans suspected, she's changed one of the problematic lyrics in the songs.

In the song "Better than Revenge," Taylor originally sang, "She's not a saint and she's not what you think/She's an actress, woah/She's better known for the things that she does/On the mattress, woah." In the new version, the "mattress" line has been replaced by the line, "He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches, whoa."

Over the years, the lyric has been seen as misogynistic or "slut shaming." Asked about the lyric in 2014, Taylor said , "I was 18 when I wrote that. That’s the age you are when you think someone can actually take your boyfriend. Then you grow up and realize no one can take someone from you if they don’t want to leave.”

In other Taylor news, a trespasser was arrested at Taylor's Rhode Island house over the holiday weekend according to police. Westerly, Rhode Island Police Chief Paul Gingerella told ABC News that police were dispatched to the front of the home because there was a report of a trespasser.

The suspect, Kimberly Meyer, was outside the gates of the home when police arrived. "This subject was previously warned to not be on the property and subsequently arrested," Gingerella said.

Finally, thanks to the excitement over Taylor's Eras Tour tickets going on sale in Australia, Billboard reports that she now has the top five albums in that country. Midnights is #1, followed by Lover, 1989, Reputation and Folklore. In addition, Red (Taylor's Version) is at number nine.

The feat breaks a record held by Michael Jackson, who had the top three albums Down Under the week after his death in 2009.

