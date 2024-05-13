Taylor Swift pays tribute to Travis Kelce as he attends her May 12 Paris show

During her May 12 show in Paris, Taylor Swift subtly acknowledged her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who was in the audience for the performance, along with her pals Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

Travis, Gigi and Bradley were caught on video by fans, swaying in the VIP section as Taylor performed, the New York Post reports.

During the show, Taylor said the crowd, "Can you believe this is our 87th show of the Eras tour?" Fans cheered, because "87" is Travis' jersey number. On top of that, during the 1989 portion of the show, Taylor wore an outfit in the Chiefs' colors: a short red skirt and a gold crop top and boots.

According to the Post, during the show, Taylor changed the lyrics to "Karma" to "the guy on the Chiefs," as she's done in the past when Travis attended her shows. She also blew a kiss to Travis while performing the song "So High School," a song which many fans interpret as being about their romance.

And as one of her secret songs later in the show, Taylor sang "The Alchemy," another song that many believe is about Travis, given that it includes multiple football-themed references to warming the benches, trophies, cheers, chants, beer sticking to the floor, teams and "the greatest in the league."

