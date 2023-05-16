Taylor Swift raves about Philly concerts: "The most magical hometown shows"

Taylor Swift was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania, and raised in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, about 90 minutes outside of Philadelphia, but she still considers herself a Philly girl. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to rave about her "hometown" shows in the City of Brotherly Love last weekend.

"Philly was a dream, honestly. Playing three nights in the stadium I used to see on tv when my dad watched Eagles games every Sunday. The most magical 3 hometown shows a girl could hope for," Taylor wrote.

"Plus I got to emotionally hobble my way through singing 'The Best Day' for my mom on Mother’s Day," she continued.

Taylor played the song from her Fearless album Sunday, Mother's Day, and dedicated it to her mother, Andrea.

"I love you all so much and am counting down the hours til Foxborough!!" Taylor concluded, referring to her upcoming shows in Massachusetts.

The Philadelphia shows were pretty memorable, and not just because of the hometown factor. She shouted out her pal Blake Lively's daughters, dedicated a song to her friend Lena Dunham and went viral for defending a fan who was being harassed by security during "Bad Blood."

Also, Taylor's rumored boyfriend, Matty Healy of The 1975, was at all three shows, while attendee Keith Urban inadvertently captured Taylor's opening act Phoebe Bridgers smooching with her rumored boyfriend, comedian Bo Burnham.

And perhaps most importantly, Taylor announced definitively that when she sang about an Eagles T-shirt in her evermore song "Gold Rush," she was talking about the Philly football team, not the band.

