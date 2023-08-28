Taylor Swift raves about Selena Gomez's new single; Selena denies it's about The Weeknd

Taylor Swift took time out of her busy schedule to co-sign her BFF Selena Gomez's new song, "Single Soon."

On her Instagram Story on August 26, Taylor shared a reel that Selena had originally posted featuring a clip from the song's video. She captioned it, "WHEN UR BESTIE IS THE BESTEST. WILL BE DANCING TO THIS FOREVER METHINKS." Selena subsequently shared Taylor's post on her own Story.

Meanwhile, Selena is not having any speculation about what "Single Soon" is about. Buzzfeed reports that there's a fan theory that it might be inspired by her 2017 relationship with The Weeknd.

The evidence, some say, is that scene in the video where she leaves a breakup Post-it note while singing, "The weekend's almost here." In addition, some think the line, "I don't wanna see a tear" is a reference to The Weeknd's hit "Save Your Tears."

When Hollywood Life reported on the speculation, Selena jumped into the comments and wrote, "Couldn't be more false."

On her Instagram, Selena said the song is a "playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to!"

