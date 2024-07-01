Taylor Swift reacts to gymnast Simone Biles setting her routine to "...Ready for It?"

Taylor Swift may have spent the weekend performing in Ireland, but she is also apparently keeping an eye on what's going on with the Olympics.

On June 28 in Minneapolis, seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles performed a floor routine as part of the U.S Olympic Gymnastics Trials, and the first part of it was set to Taylor's song "...Ready for It?" from her album Reputation. During that part, Biles performed a "triple-double," something the commentator described as the "hardest tumbling pass in the world."

Taylor was watching, and on the social platform X on June 29, she wrote, "Watched this so many times and still unready. She's ready for it tho." She added handclap emojis, plus emojis of the U.S. flag and a gold medal emoji.

According to People, during Taylor's shows in Dublin, Ireland, she wore a skirt-and-top outfit in the colors of the Irish flag for the 1989 section, and also told the crowd that her album folklore "just belongs in Ireland." She added, "How I imagined the album world looking [was like] Ireland. Storytelling with lots of different characters."

In the song "Sweet Nothing," from her album Midnights, Taylor specifically sings about Ireland's County Wicklow, which may be why she performed it at the June 28 show as part of a mashup.

