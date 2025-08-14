Taylor Swift spent 'New Heights' night in NYC with pals

We're not sure when Taylor Swift recorded the episode of New Heights that aired on Wednesday, but at the same time Swifties everywhere were glued to the podcast, she was stepping out in New York City.

Page Six reports that Taylor spent Wednesday night dining at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan, accompanied by her pal Ashley Avignone and actor Owen Thiele, star of Overcompensating. Eyewitnesses tell Page Six that Taylor wore a "black, romantic bodice dress" and had her hair in a messy low bun; she acted "friendly" and "chatty with staff." One insider says she sat a few tables away from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Casa Cipriani, a private, members-only club, became somewhat notorious in 2023 after Taylor went there with previous boyfriend Matty Healy and photos of them went viral. Membership was revoked for the members who sneaked the photos, Page Six reported. In September 2024, Taylor returned to the club with current beau Travis Kelce after they attended a wedding earlier in the evening.

When last we checked, Taylor's Wednesday appearance with Travis and Jason Kelce on New Heights — during which she discussed her new album, her relationship with Travis, her parents, her hobbies and more — had racked up close to 11 million views on YouTube alone.

