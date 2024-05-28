Taylor Swift taps Benson Boone & more as London opener, vows to "always" return to Portugal

Taylor Swift still has a few more cities to perform in before she starts her eight-show run at London's Wembley Stadium in June, but she's now announced additional opening acts for those dates.

On her Instagram Story on May 27, Taylor wrote, "I just found out 'Fortnight' is #1 on the U.K. airplay chart!!! You guys are amazing and I can't wait to see you SO soon!! Thought this might be a fun time to announce the first group of opening acts I'll be adding to the London shows going on before Paramore."

She added, "I chose artists whose music I love listening to, and I can't wait for them to add an extra excitement to your shows at Wembley Stadium in June." The three lucky artists are Benson Boone, U.K. singer Griff and U.S. singer/actress METTE, who will open on June 23, June 22 and June 21, respectively.

On his Instagram Story, Benson reposted Taylor's news and wrote, "@taylorswift so excited to be part of the show thank you for having me." Benson is currently on the European leg of his own sold-out world tour.

Meanwhile, Taylor played her first-ever Portuguese concerts on May 24 and 25. She posted a special thank-you on Instagram, writing, "It's official, I left my [heart] in Lisbon. My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home."

She told the audience, "We absolutely should have come to Portugal on every single tour. This is not a mistake I will ever be making again. We are always going to come to Lisbon.”

During the two Lisbon shows, Taylor's surprise song sets included the live debuts of "Fresh Out the Slammer" and "The Tortured Poets Department."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.