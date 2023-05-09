Taylor Swift thanks fans for rainy Nashville show: "SO MUCH FUN"

Playing in the pouring rain for three hours Sunday night in Nashville — after starting the show four hours late — left Taylor Swift and her fans pretty bedraggled. But the singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to declare that she had a great time.

"WELL. We had our first rain show of The Eras Tour. And it was SO MUCH FUN," she wrote. "The dancers, band, crowd and I all pretty much turned into little kids joyfully jumping in puddles all night."

"I wanted to thank the crowd again for waiting for the weather to clear," she added. "And my amazing crew for keeping the stage, lighting and equipment all dry and working so we could play. That was a late, great night I won’t forget."

Meanwhile, Billboard has rounded up a list of every celebrity who's been spotted at one of Taylor's shows since the tour began. In addition to Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge, who were seen watching the show with The 1975's Matty Healy over the weekend, the list includes Reese Witherspoon, Mariska Hargitay, Billy Joel, Emma Roberts, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Ethan Hawke, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevigne, football player JJ Watt, race car driver Danica Patrick, Ellen Pompeo, Laura Dern, Shania Twain and Chloë Grace Moretz.

