Taylor Swift tops charts again, makes Eras Tour film available to Vienna fans for free

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department is on top once again.

The album has racked up a 14th non-consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. The last time an album by a female artist spent at least that many weeks on top was Adele's 21, which was #1 for 24 weeks overall from 2011 to 2012. The last album to spend at least 14 weeks on top overall was Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time.

Billboard notes that Taylor's album kept its top spot due to sales of five new digital variants, each of which included an exclusive bonus track, as well as a few other digital versions. On top of that, there was a sale on physical versions of the album: They were all discounted by 13%.

In other Taylor news, fans in Vienna who were unable to see her perform after her Eras Tour shows were canceled due to a terrorist threat got the next best thing. People reports that Disney+ allowed the Eras Tour concert film to air for free on Austrian cable TV on Aug. 10. That same day, fans were also offered a free seven-day trial of Disney+ Premium if they wanted to watch the movie on that platform.

Three suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the foiled terror plot, which targeted Taylor's planned shows at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium on Aug. 8, 9 and 10.

Taylor is still set to perform five shows at London's Wembley Stadium starting Aug. 15.

