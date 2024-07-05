Taylor Swift supports the "Summer of Sabrina"

Nobody's happier about Sabrina Carpenter's global success than one Taylor Swift.

Sabrina took to Instagram to announce her latest accomplishments, writing, "and just like that you guys sold out the entire short n' sweet tour, espresso went #1 at pop radio ... thank you all so so much!!! i can't wait to see you on the road."

Taylor wrote in the comments, "SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER."

Sabrina, of course, was tapped by Taylor to open multiple shows on the Eras Tour, which just may have kick-started the "Sabrina-ssance" that's happening now.

Appearing on NBC's Today on the Fourth of July, Jack Antonoff -- who co-wrote and produced Sabrina's "Please, Please, Please" and much of Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department -- called the success he's had with both women "wild."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.