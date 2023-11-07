Taylor Swift encourages fans to vote on Election Day: “Voters gonna vote!”

This Election Day, Taylor Swift wants her fans to speak now.

On Tuesday, November 7, Taylor encouraged her American fans to make their voices heard by voting in the federal, state and local elections. The global superstar took to her Instagram Story to post the encouragement, referencing her hit song "Shake it Off."

“Voters gonna vote!” Taylor wrote to her 275 million followers. “It’s Election Day! If you are registered to vote in Colorado, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas or Virginia, it’s time to use your voice.”

Taylor made sure to recommend voters be prepared before heading out to cast their ballots.

"Find out what's on your ballot before you arrive to the polls," Taylor continued, before linking to the See What's On Your Ballot tool from Vote.org. This post is the result of an ongoing partnership between Taylor and Vote.org, a nonpartisan, nonprofit voter recognition website.

"Taylor Swift is one of the busiest people in the world, but she always has time to stand up for democracy, use her own voice and encourage her fans and followers to use theirs," Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org, said in a statement. "Her posts have created huge spikes in traffic to our website, resulting in tens of thousands of new registrations …We're thrilled that Taylor consistently uses her massive platform to encourage voting as an ongoing practice, not just something that people should do once every four years."

