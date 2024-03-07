Taylor Swift previews "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" in new NFL documentary

Courtesy Apple TV+

By Andrea Dresdale

Taylor Swift is all about the Chiefs, but she chose to align herself with the Patriots for her latest surprise: another hint of Reputation (Taylor's Version).

As People reports, a preview of one of the album's songs -- "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" -- is featured in the new Apple TV+ docuseries The Dynasty: New England Patriots.  The series examines the rise and fall of the NFL champs, with interviews from Tom Brady, owner Robert Kraft, Rob Gronkowski and coach Bill Belichick.

In the clip that uses the song, ex-Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola talks about Brady's comeback following the 2015 "Deflategate" controversy. "The king is back. Here he goes. Watch him get p***** off and go," says Amendola.

Taylor's version of "Look What You Made Me Do" was also used in a teaser for the Prime Video series Wilderness, while her version of another Reputation track, "Delicate," was featured in season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Taylor's re-do of Reputation, though they're getting her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, first.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!