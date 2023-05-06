Taylor Swift releasing 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' on July 7th

All the hints and Easter eggs have led to this moment: Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is officially on its way.

Onstage at her Eras Tour stop in Nashville, TN Friday night, Taylor Swift told the crowd, "I've been planning something for a while. You know how I love to plan things and you know how I love to surprise you with the things that I've been planning."

"It's my love language with you, y'know?" she continued. "I plot. I scheme. I plan, and then I get to tell you about it."

"So I think rather than me, like, speaking about it...," she said as the crowd screamed, aware of what was coming, "...I thought I would just show you. So if you would direct your attention to the back big screen...?"

The screen then displayed the cover art for Speak Now (Taylor's Version) -- which shows Taylor wearing an off-the-shoulder purple dress -- and its release date: July 7.

"Speak Now comes out July 7!" Taylor shouted gleefully as she launched into her next song.

On Instagram, Taylor wrote, "It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk )." That's a reference to the Speak Now song "Last Kiss," in which she sings, "I ran off the plane/that July ninth."

She continued, "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness."

"I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it," she concluded, adding that the album will include "six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault."

You can pre-order the album now.

