Taylor Swift's back in the top 10; Travis Kelce's parents weigh in on her 'New Heights' appearance

Taylor Swift hasn't even released her new album yet, but she's already back in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

While The Life of a Showgirl won't be out until Oct. 3, her previous release, The Tortured Poets Department, has jumped from #18 to #10. It's the first time it's been there since February. Upon its release in 2024, it topped the chart for 17 nonconsecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, Ed Kelce, father of Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, thinks she's the main reason why his son is such a happy guy — or, as Taylor put it, a "human exclamation point." Asked about the source of Travis' happiness, Ed told People, "Taylor. There's no question about it."

Asked about Taylor's recent appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Ed said, "I think it was awesome. It was great to see them go back and forth. They're two people obviously very much in love."

Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, told People of the podcast, "It was authentic. It was just something I think everybody was thrilled to see, and it was a very loving podcast."

The Kelces spoke to People at the Sunday red carpet premiere of ESPN's docuseries The Kingdom, which focuses on the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor is featured in the six-part series, with her approval, and Chiefs CMO Laura Krug told People, "Now you see her in the way that I think is how she wanted to be seen, which is as a fan of the community."

