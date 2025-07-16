Taylor Swift's dad recovering from successful heart surgery, source says

Taylor Swift's dad is reportedly recovering after undergoing heart surgery, a source close to the Swifts confirmed to ABC News.

Scott Swift, 73, underwent a successful quintuple bypass surgery over one month ago, according to the source.

A bypass surgery, also known as coronary artery bypass grafting, is done in order to improve the flow of blood to the heart, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

The procedure takes healthy blood vessels from one part of the body and connects them to the blood vessels around the blocked artery, according to the NHLBI. It is used to treat obstructive coronary heart disease.

TMZ was the first to report the news of Scott's surgery.

Taylor has not commented publicly on her dad's health.

The music star's family members — including her mom, Andrea Swift, and brother Austin Swift — are well-known to her fans, as they are a frequent presence by her side.

Scott in particular was a familiar face at concerts around the world during his daughter's blockbuster Eras Tour last year.

He has also joined Taylor, Andrea and Austin at Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on Taylor's boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

