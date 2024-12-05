Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour Book' is selling just as well as her concert tickets

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book flew out of stores in the two days after Thanksgiving. Variety reports that the book, available only at Target, sold 814,000 copies in its first two days on sale, according to numbers provided by book sales tracking company Circana BookScan.

That's the second-highest amount of books sold in one week since Circana started keeping tabs on sales in 2001. According to the Associated Press, only Barack Obama's A Promised Land sold more when it hit shelves in 2020: 816,000 copies. However, those figures were for a full week, and the book was available everywhere, as opposed to Taylor's figures, which were just for Black Friday and Saturday, in Target only.

Target has yet to release its own numbers.

Target also was selling physical editions of Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, and Hits Daily Double reports that the vinyl and CD editions sold so well that the album may return to #1 on the chart. We'll know for sure on Sunday, when Billboard officially tallies the numbers.

