Taylor Swift's fans are like "punk rock crowds," says Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder may be a rock icon, but as a girl dad, he has to take in a lot of pop music, too — including Taylor Swift. Having witnessed the Eras Tour firsthand, he's paid Taylor what passes for a huge compliment in his world: She's "punk rock." Or, at least, her fans are.

Speaking to MOJO magazine, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer says that taking his daughter to see Taylor reminded him of his own fandom back in the day.

"The run-up to it, making friendship bracelets with her and the generosity of these young girls and boys, trading these bracelets with different messages on them – lyrics, song titles, just acts of good will on these little bracelets," Vedder describes. "They had found their tribe; they were all agreeing on something."

“The craziest thing, was it reminded me of punk rock crowds, of being aligned with all of the misfits in our town, back in the day," he adds. "It was galvanizing and powerful."

From the sound of it, Swifties might just want to check out one of the songs on Pearl Jam's upcoming record Dark Matter, which is coming out May 8. It's called "Waiting for Stevie," and Vedder says it's about "a young girl not feeling appreciated by her peers, who finds relief and connection in music at a show."

