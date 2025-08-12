Taylor Swift's new curated playlist may hint at album collaborators

After Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, billboards in New York City and Nashville led fans to a newly curated playlist on Spotify which may hint at who she's working with on the project.

The playlist is called "And, baby, that's show business for you" -- which could very well be a lyric on the album. It consists of 22 previously released Taylor songs, made up of tracks from her albums Red, 1989 and Reputation. Notably, all the songs were produced by Max Martin and Shellback, leading some to speculate that the hitmaking production duo may be behind Taylor's new project.

Taylor's last five albums have seen her working mostly with Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and others. The last time she worked with Martin and Shellback, who helped usher in her pop sound, was on Reputation.

Songs on the playlist include "22," "Style," "I Knew You Were Trouble," "...Ready for It?," "Bad Blood," "Gorgeous" and "Blank Space."

As previously reported, Taylor will give more details on the album Wednesday night when she appears on the new episode of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.

