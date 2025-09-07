Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' to get exclusive Target releases

Taylor Swift turned to Target for the release of her Eras Tour book, and now the retailer will be carrying some exclusive versions of her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

Target will have three exclusive CD packages, each including an eight-page lyric booklet, exclusive posters and album art. Plus, select stores will be hosting midnight release parties on October 3, the day the album drops. You can visit Target.com now to find a store near you that's hosting a party.

The three exclusives -- The Life of a Showgirl: It's Beautiful, The Life of a Showgirl: It's Rapturous and The Life of a Showgirl: It's Frightening -- are all available for preorder now.

There's a limit of four CDs per customer.

