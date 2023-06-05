Taylor Swift's weekend: 'Midnights' returns to #1 as she duets with Maren Morris, speaks out for Pride Month

Taylor Swift had an eventful weekend, both on the charts and during her three-night stand in Chicago for her Eras Tour.

On Friday night, Taylor kicked off her first show at Chicago's Soldier Field by acknowledging that it was the start of Pride Month. "This is a safe space for you," Taylor told the audience, according to video captured by fans. "This is a celebratory space for you."

She then continued, "I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people of the LGBTQ+ community...right now and recently there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ+ and queer community at risk."

"It’s painful for everyone. Every ally. Every loved one. Every person in these communities. And that’s why I’m always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are. This is when these important key primaries are,’” she added.

She then urged fans to ask themselves before they vote for certain politicians, “Are they actually advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality? Do I want to vote for them?”

Maren Morris to the stage for the Then, in Chicago on Saturday, Taylor welcomed her friendto the stage for the first-ever live performance of "You All Over Me," a track from Fearless (Taylor's Version).

And finally, Sunday night, thanks to its recently released deluxe 'Til Dawn version, Taylor's album Midnights returned to #1 on the Billboard album chart

In doing so, it ended the 12-week reign of Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time. The deluxe Midnights sold 282,000 units last week -- the second-biggest sales week of any 2023 album. Only Wallen's album sold more, moving 501,000 units in its first week.

