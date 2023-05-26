Taylor Swift's 'Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)' edition is here

Taylor Swift's surprise expanded edition of her latest album, Midnights, is out now.

Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) features a remix of "Karma" with rapper Ice Spice, more prominent Lana Del Rey vocals on a new version of "Snow on the Beach" and a song called "Hits Different," which was previously only available on the Target version of the Midnights deluxe CD.

Throughout "Karma," Taylor personifies karma as a man, referring to it as "my boyfriend." In the remix, Ice Spice personifies karma as a woman. She raps, "Karma is the fire in your house/ And she 'boutta pop up unannounced/ And she never leavin' you alone/ Watch her put ya opps on a throne."

She ends by rapping, "I be draggin' that wagon, karma is a beauty winning that pageant."

Some fans have found the collab to be curious timing: earlier this year, Taylor's alleged new boyfriend, Matty Healy, appeared on a podcast and laughed at the hosts' derogatory comments about Ice Spice's body and ethnicity, only to apologize in late April.

In the new version of "Snow on the Beach," Lana Del Rey sings the second verse; in the original version, Taylor did.

In "Hits Different," Taylor describes how breaking up with one specific guy has left her with emotional scars, whereas in the past, she would just discard men and go on to the next without being affected.

Taylor sings, "Catastrophic blues/ Movin' on was always easy for me to do/ It hits different/ It hits different 'cause it's you."

Starting at 12:30 p.m. ET Friday at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, where Taylor's Eras Tour is setting up shop, fans will be able to purchase a special-edition CD version of the album on-site. It includes a track "from the vault" called "You're Losing Me."

(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

