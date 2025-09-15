Taylor and Travis' engagement celebrated in massive Missouri corn maze

Many businesses and brands have tried to capitalize on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement with various stunts and promotions, but nobody's done it quite as big as a farm in a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri.

Johnson Farms Plants & Pumpkins, located in Bolton, Missouri, hired a company called Precision Mazes to carve a giant maze tribute to the lovebirds into its 9-acre cornfield.

The maze features a silhouette of Travis and Taylor as they appeared in their engagement photo, as well as an image of a diamond ring, and the numbers 87 and 13 — Travis' Chiefs jersey number and Taylor's lucky number, respectively. It also includes the slogan "Kansas City is enchanted," a reference to Taylor's song "Enchanted" from her album Speak Now.

Travis first spoke about his desire to date Taylor after seeing her perform at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, where she's since become a fixture in the VIP suite, cheering on the Chiefs whenever she can.

