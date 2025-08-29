Taylor and Travis' first post-engagement appearance is at Arrowhead Stadium

The first public confirmation of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship came when she attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, so maybe it's not surprising that their first public appearance as an engaged couple would be at the same location.

The happy couple attended the Cincinnati Bearcats/Nebraska Cornhuskers game Thursday night at Arrowhead, sharing a suite with Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. It was also the first time Taylor wore her engagement ring, which Travis helped design, in public.

Both Travis and Jason played college football for the University of Cincinnati, and the matchup of their alma mater against Nebraska was a one-off neutral site season opener. Cincinnati was designated the home team; Nebraska beat them 20-17.

Taylor and Travis have been dating since 2023. The Instagram announcement of their engagement has garnered 34.5 million likes to date.

Meanwhile, Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, who's confirmed the engagement took place two weeks ago, told an Australian radio station that he first saw the ring in July. He also explained why, on the night that Travis popped the question, Taylor probably suspected that the proposal was coming.

He said Travis asked her to go into his garden to have some wine before they headed out to dinner, and "she knew something was up because as they walked out there, she could see suddenly there's a lot more flowers out there." In fact, he said the people who decorated the garden for Travis "hid in the bushes" as the couple approached.

