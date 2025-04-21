Teddy Swims breaks The Weeknd's record, makes 'Billboard' chart history with 'Lose Control'

Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" first debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2023 and it hasn't lost control of the chart yet. In fact, it's just broken a major record set by The Weeknd.

"Lose Control" is now the song that has spent the most weeks ever in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100: It's been there for a whopping 58 weeks. The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," the previous record holder, spent 57 weeks in that territory. The song first entered the top 10 in January 2024 and has only been absent from the top 10 for eight weeks.

"Lose Control" has also spent 87 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 overall, tying it with Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive." The only two songs that have spent more time on Hot 100 are "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals, with 91, and "Blinding Lights," with 90.

Elsewhere on the chart, SZA and Kendrick Lamar's hit "Luther" notches a ninth week at #1, while Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" climbs to #4. That matches "Good Luck, Babe!," which reached #4 in September. So far, that's the highest any of her songs have climbed on the chart.

And "Ordinary" by Alex Warren becomes his first top-five hit, climbing from #7 to #5.

