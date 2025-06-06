Teddy Swims' new song is from upcoming 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition)'

Teddy Swims has just released a new song, and he's revealed that it's part of an upcoming 32-song project called I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition).

The album, due June 27, includes all the songs from Teddy's albums I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) and (Part 2), as well as six new tracks. The new single, "God Went Crazy," is one of them, and there's also a song called "Small Hands" that features Teddy's partner, Raiche. The two are expecting their first child on Father's Day, June 15.

In the new song, Teddy sings, "God went crazy when he painted you/ Ain't seen nothing like this before / Took a little extra time on you/ Before he let you walk out the door."

He says in a statement that he hopes the song makes fans "think about that special person in their lives.” He adds, "I’m lucky enough to have found a sweet, sweet love who, when I look at her, I just know there was some extra time spent on her. I know perfection is subjective, but she’s pretty damn close."

"'God Went Crazy’ is about the indescribable feeling you have when you know you’ve met your person," he notes. "It is my way of trying to put into words what a soul mate means to me. When you find that special person in your life, they just feel like home.”

Complete Edition also includes Teddy's previous singles "Bad Dreams," "The Door," "Are You Even Real" and, of course, "Lose Control," which has been on the Hot 100 for 93 weeks, longer than any other song in history.

Here's the track list for Complete Edition:

"Need You More"

"God Went Crazy"

"Free Drugs"

"Small Hands" (feat. Raiche)

"Dancing With Your Ghost"

"All Gas No Brakes" (feat. BigXthaPlug)

"Not Your Man"

"Funeral"

"Your Kind of Crazy"

"Bad Dreams"

"Are You Even Real" (feat. Giveon)

"Black & White" (feat. Muni Long)

"Northern Lights"

"Guilty"

"It Ain't Easy"

"If You Ever Change Your Mind"

"She Got It" (feat. Coco Jones & GloRilla)

"Hammer to the Heart"

"She Loves the Rain"

"Apple Juice"

"Tell Me"

"Growing Up is Getting Old"

"Some Things I'll Never Know"

"Lose Control"

"What More Can I Say"

"The Door"

"Goodbye's Been Good to You"

"Last Communion"

"You Still Get to Me"

"Suitcase"

"Flame"

"Evergreen"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.