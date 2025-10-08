Teddy Swims, Selena Gomez & more on 'Nobody Wants This' season 2 soundtrack

Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in 'Nobody Wants This' season 2. (Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Teddy Swims, Selena Gomez and Alessia Cara are just a few of the many artists who have new songs on the soundtrack of the second season of the hit Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

The Emmy-nominated romcom stars Kristen Bell as an agnostic woman who dates a rabbi, played by Adam Brody. The show posted a soundtrack reveal video for its second season set to Teddy's new song, "You've Got Another Thing Coming." Selena's new song is called "In the Dark," while Alessia has a tune called "My House."

Other artists on the soundtrack include Role Model with "Saddle Again," BENEE with "What," FINNEAS with "Palomino" and country superstar Chris Stapleton with "Heart Letting Go."

Alt-rockers Portugal. The Man and Royel Otis, R&B singer Giveon, and country stars Kacey Musgraves and Ella Langley are among the other artists on the 19-song soundtrack, which arrives on Oct. 23.

The first season of Nobody Wants This also featured needle drops from big names, including Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Rihanna.

Nobody Wants This season 2 debuts on Netflix Oct. 23.

