Teddy Swims ties for longest-running Hot 100 hit of all time

If you can't remember a world without Teddy Swims' "Lose Control," there's a reason why.

The song has just racked up its 91st week on the Billboard Hot 100. That means it's now tied with Glass Animals' "Heat Waves" for the title of longest-running song in the history of that chart. One more week and it'll be the sole holder of the title.

The song's latest achievement comes after it set the record for the longest run in the top 10 of the Hot 100: 62 weeks. "Lose Control" currently sits at #7.

"Lose Control," which was Billboard's #1 song of 2024, first entered the Billboard Hot 100 back in August 2023. It spent one week at #1 in March 2024 and has never fallen out of the top 10 since then.

Meanwhile, Alex Warren's "Ordinary" remains at #2, blocked once again by "Luther" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, which has now been #1 for 13 weeks.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.