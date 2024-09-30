Teddy Swims announces 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)'

By Andrea Dresdale

Part two of Teddy Swims' debut album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy, is finally coming.

The singer announced the news on Instagram Monday, writing, "Delaying therapy a little longer because it's time for a PART TWO baby!!! I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) comes out Jan 24th, 2025. Preorder starts now! I love you I love you I love you. It's because of you that I get to keep doing this, so thank you."

Teddy's debut album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy, subtitled (Part 1), was released just over a year ago. In April he released an expanded edition with four addition tracks called I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5).

In a separate video, Teddy said, "It's been a wild ride. ... I can't wait to show you this music. I'm so grateful, I feel so beautiful and healed, and loved and special. And, yeah, please ... give it a listen. ... I love you, I'm forever grateful for you."

Teddy's first album has produced the megahit "Lose Control," as well as "The Door." His most recent single, "Bad Dreams," is not on that album or 1.5, so it's possibly our first taste of the new record.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!