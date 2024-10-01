Teddy Swims announces North American tour dates for 2025

After announcing his new album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), Teddy Swims has more good news for fans: A slew of tour dates for 2025.

Teddy's I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour continues into next year starting May 9 in Hollywood, Florida, and is currently set to wrap up at LA's Greek Theater on Sept. 9. A fan presale starts Oct. 2 at 8 a.m. local time; tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m local time at TeddySwims.com.

An American Express presale starts Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. ET.

Teddy still has plenty of shows left in 2024. He'll be touring the U.S. through an Oct. 22 date in Anaheim, California, before heading overseas for shows in France, Switzerland, London and Abu Dhabi. In the first part of 2025, he'll do more European and U.K. dates, plus several festival shows in South America.

Teddy currently has three songs on the Billboard Hot 100 this week: "Lose Control," "The Door" and his new single, "Bad Dreams." The new album is out Jan. 24.

