Teddy Swims celebrates one year of "Lose Control": "I'll be forever grateful"

What a difference a year makes. On June 23, 2023, Teddy Swims released a song called "Lose Control." A year later, he's a chart-topping pop star.

Teddy took to Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his song, along with a slideshow of photos and videos marking significant moments on his journey to the top. "Seems crazy to think that this all started as an idea in our heads. This song has changed my life sooo much and I'll be forever grateful!" he wrote.

Teddy went on to thank "fans, friends, family, producers, writers," as well as his band, his record label, his manager and, oddly, WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page for "being the best example of a man and mentor I've ever known and seen."

He concluded, "Thank you to my entire support team who work behind the scenes to keep this crazy train on the tracks. We wouldn’t be here without you! Here’s to another incredible year singing together."

Meanwhile, Teddy's upcoming fall tour is sold out.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.