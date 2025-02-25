'Tell me' ... have you heard about this 'Drops of Jupiter' Spotify milestone?

Who knew singing about soy lattes and fried chicken would be so popular? Train's inescapable early-aughts hit "Drops of Jupiter" has just hit 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The band wrote on Instagram, "This song has always been so special to us, and we're beyond grateful it's connected with so many of you over the years. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey!"

The song, initially released in 2001 under the name "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)," was written by Train singer Pat Monahan about his late mother. It peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won two Grammys: best rock song and best instrumental arrangement accompanying vocalists.

A lyric from the song also inspired the name of Train's "Sail Across the Sun" fan cruises.

"Drops of Jupiter" was also the title track of the band's second album, which has been RIAA-certified three-times Platinum. Of the band members who appeared on that album, only Monahan remains in the lineup.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.