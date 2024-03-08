Tenacious D drops full "...Baby One More Time" cover for '﻿Kung Fu Panda 4'

After their viral tease, Tenacious D has unleashed their full cover of Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time."

Jack Black and Kyle Gass recorded their version of the '90s pop classic for the new movie Kung Fu Panda 4. The animated film, which is out now, stars the voice of Black as the returning protagonist, the giant panda Po.

You can listen to the D's take on "...Baby One More Time" now via digital outlets. It's also accompanied by a video filmed during the Kung Fu Panda 4 premiere, featuring Black and Gass dancing on the red carpet alongside some of the movie's other voice stars, including Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and James Hong. The video's streaming now on YouTube.

Also at the premiere, Black told Entertainment Tonight, "Britney, if you're watching, I love you. I love the song. We're very proud of it, [and] I hope you like it, too."

Asked if he'd be interested in teaming with Britney for versions of some of her other songs, Black said, "I'm here! I'm ready when you are. I'm waiting by the phone. I got kicks! I don't quite have Britney kicks, but you know, I got some moves."

