"Thank U, Next": Ariana Grande breezes through 'Hot Ones' like it's nothing

Ariana Grande may look delicate, but evidently she's got a tongue made of steel.

Appearing on Hot Ones, the singer breezed through every wing that host Sean Evans offered her, making it all the way up to the Wings of Death. In fact, by the end Evans was choking and tearing up but Ari seemingly wasn't bothered.

At the beginning of the episode, Evans predicted that Ariana would do great, but she revealed, "I did not expect this today. I did not feel confident. I have, like, Tums and popsicles and bananas backstage."

"I'm worried," she added. "Something's off! Something's turned off — it shouldn't feel like this."

At one point, Ariana asked if the fact that she was drinking iced black coffee throughout might be "some hack that we just figured out." After sampling her drink, Evans said, "It doesn't not not work."

As the episode ended, you hear is Ariana exclaiming, "I can't f****** believe this."

While making her way through all the wings — vegan, of course — Ariana discussed record production, that time producer Max Martin forced her to sing a vocal part she hated on "Break Free," her changing feelings about her earlier songs and the fact that her family willfully ignores that she's a vegan. "My nonna always offers me meatballs," she shared.

Ariana also revealed that her favorite musician of all time is Imogen Heap, the British singer/songwriter who you may know from her songs "Hide and Seek" and "Goodnight and Go." Heap also co-wrote and co-produced Taylor Swift's "Clean," a track from 1989.

