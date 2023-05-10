'The Power of Song' exhibit at GRAMMY Museum includes artifacts from Taylor Swift, Halsey, Mariah Carey

Courtesy Songwriters Hall of Fame

By Andrea Dresdale

Handwritten lyrics and sheet music, costumes, instruments and memorabilia from some of pop music's most famous songwriters are on display at The Power of Song: ASongwritersHall of Fame Exhibit at LA's GRAMMY Museum through September 4.

Handwritten lyrics and sheet music for Mariah Carey's "Fly Like a Bird" and Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time"  are on display, as well as Halsey's acoustic guitar. Outfits worn by Lionel Richie, John Legend and other Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees are also part of the exhibit.

In addition, the exhibit includes "a multitude of other items" from artists like Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and other famous songwriters.

You can get information and buy tickets to the exhibit at GrammyMuseum.org.

