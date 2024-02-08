Things to do: Solar Bears, Magic & Valkyries on display during Super Bowl weekend in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — The Orlando Solar Bears, Magic and Valkyries are on display this weekend ahead of the Super Bowl.

On Friday, February 9th through Sunday, February 11th, ICEBAR Orlando will host it’s Cupid and Cocktails Valentines Weekend during regular hours.

ICEBAR Orlando invites guests to embark on an expedition to the 'coolest' bar in the USA.

On Friday, February 9th, The Orlando Solar Bears will clash with the Jacksonville Icemen at the Kia Center. Game time is 7pm.

The Orlando Solar Bears team logo on the ice.

On Saturday, February 10th, enjoy the Love Local Wine Walk in the Audubon Park Garden District from 2-5 p.m.

Courtesy: Audubon Park Garden District Courtesy: Audubon Park Garden District (Courtesy: Audubon Park Garden District)

On Saturday, February 10th, Bored Teachers: We Can’t Make This Stuff Up! Comedy tour comes to the Dr. Phillips center at 7:30pm.

Image Courtesy: Bored Teachers Tour Image Courtesy: Bored Teachers Tour (Image Courtesy: Bored Teachers Tour)

On Saturday, February 10th, the Orlando Magic battle the Chicago Bulls at the Kia Center. Game time is 7pm.

SPORTS-BKN-THUNDER-MAGIC-1-OS The Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero on the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Amway Center on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

On Saturday, February 10th, the Orlando Valkyries square off with the Vegas Thrill at Additional Financial Arena. Match begins at 7pm.

The Orlando Valkyries opened training camp on Thursday. The Orlando Valkyries opened training camp on Thursday.

On Sunday, February 11th, enjoy Super Bowl 58 with the Big Game Watch Party at City Works Eatery & Pour House in Lake Buena Vista. Begins at 5pm.

City Works - PBT City Works Eatery & Pour House in Market Square is preparing to reopen. (Pittsburgh Business Times/Pittsburgh Business Times)

Make sure to follow WDBO on Facebook, Instagram & X.

© 2024 Cox Media Group