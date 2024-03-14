Things to do: St. Patrick’s Day festivities, Dogtoberfest, Pickleball tournament & more

Orlando, FL — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations surround the excitement in Central Florida this weekend.

Thursday, March 14th through Sunday, March 17th, enjoy the Orlando RV Show at Osceola Heritage Park. Opens at 9am.

Thursday, March 14th, through Saturday, March 16th, St. Paddle’s Day Pickleball tournament goes on in Downtown Historic Winter Garden.

Friday, March 15th through Sunday, March 17th, the 65th annual Winter Park Sidewalk Art festival goes on at Central Park.

Friday, March 15th through Sunday, March 17th, the Mighty St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Raglan Road Irish Pub in Disney Springs.

Friday, March 15th, through Sunday, March 17th, St. Patrick’s Day weekend goes on at Boxi Park in Lake Nona from 5 - 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 16th, Dogtoberfest 2024, featuring the Florida Wiener Dog Derby Race, goes on at at Krush Brau Park from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Kissimmee.

Sunday, March 17th, Orlando’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl and Block Party goes on in Downtown Orlando starting at 1 p.m.

