This is what success sounds like: 'KPop Demon Hunters' songwriters talk HUNTR/X, Saja Boys & sequel

After helping to create the BTS hits "Butter" and "Permission to Dance," Jenna Andrews and Stephen Kirk were tapped to write songs for KPop Demon Hunters. The two penned and produced two of the more emotional songs in the hit Netflix film: "What It Sounds Like" and "Free." And according to Jenna, just because HUNTR/X and Saja Boys technically don't exist, doesn't make them any less real.

"They feel very real now ... It's like you forget that they're animated," Jenna tells ABC Audio. She laughs, "So like, what makes them less real than BLACKPINK? I mean, besides that they're not real, but it feels like they're so real in your brain, y'know?"

Initially, Jenna and Stephen were working on the song that HUNTR/X releases as their new single, but they were reassigned to write the big finale song, which ended up being "What It Sounds Like." Meanwhile, other writers penned the single, and that ended up being the #1 hit "Golden." But Jenna and Stephen say they don't regret being reassigned.

"More than the numbers, it's about ... being a part of something that is influencing culture in a positive way," Stephen explains. "...There's so many generations of people who can enjoy this and pull from this. That's what's really important."

Plus, Jenna notes, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack album, which includes their two songs, was also #1.

As for a possible sequel, Jenna and Stephen say they'd both like to see the return of Jinu.

"I don't believe souls can die, so I hope that Jinu comes back. I think the Saja Boys need to turn good and absolutely help HUNTR/X fight evil," Stephen says.

"I'm here for it, for 2, 3, 4, 5, 10 -- they can make a Star Wars franchise. I'm watching all of them!"

