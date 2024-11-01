Tinashe got Charli XCX 'Brat' remix invite because 'we're still here and having this great year'

In 2024, two artists who'd been grinding for a decade had major breakthroughs: Charli XCX and Tinashe, thanks to Charli's pop-culture juggernaut Brat and Tinashe's viral smash "Nasty." And Tinashe tells ABC Audio there's one major reason why Charli asked her to appear on a new version of "B2B" on her remix album Brat and it's completely different but also still brat.

"We'd collaborated ... on a song with Ty Dolla $ign in 2015, so I feel like we were very much overdue to collaborate again," she says. "We felt like we could definitely connect on the basis of the fact that we've both been making music for 10-plus years, we've been in the game, we've been doing this."

"And to kind of see how we're still here and, like, having this great year and this great resurgence, I think it just felt like it made sense," she adds.

"So she just reached out, it was that simple," says Tinashe, who's currently out on her Match My Freak World Tour. "She asked if I wanted to be on it, I was like, 'Absolutely.'"

Tinashe also appreciated the chance to be involved in some way in the Brat movement.

"I mean, like, she is killing it," she raves. "The Brat universe was so amazing and the whole rollout was so exciting. And just to be a part of the era was really an honor. So it was really dope to work with her."

The North American leg of Tinashe's tour wraps up Nov. 25; in February 2025 she'll head to Europe. As for Charli, she recently completed her Sweat tour and will now presumably focus on the four upcoming films she's set to appear in: Faces of Death, I Want Your Sex, 100 Nights of Hero and Erupcja.

