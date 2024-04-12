The "Too Sweet" smell of victory: Hozier scores first #1 hit in the UK

HOZIER ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)

By Andrea Dresdale

It's taken him 10 years, but Hozier has finally topped the chart in the U.K.

"Too Sweet," one of the new tracks on the Irish singer/songwriter's Unreal Unearth: Unheard, the expanded edition of Unreal Unearth, has hit #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. The accomplishment comes a decade after he hit #2 with his breakthrough song, "Take Me to Church."

In a statement to OfficialCharts.com, Hozier says, "Enormous thank you to everyone in the U.K. for all their support. I was taken aback by the response for Too Sweet and am thrilled people are enjoying it." The song is also #1 in Hozier's native Ireland.

Hozier will do his biggest headlining U.K. show to date on July 7, when he performs a sold-out concert at the 45,000-person-capacity Finsbury Park in London.

We'll find out in a few days if "Too Sweet" can hit #1 on the U.S. chart, as well. Currently, it's #4 with a bullet.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

