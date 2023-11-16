Toosii apologizes to fans for postponing new album 'Jaded': "I just need more time"

Sad news for Toosii fans who await the release of his upcoming album, Jaded.

The singer/songwriter, known for his breakthrough hit "Love Cycle" and his viral track "Favorite Song," issued a music update and apology via social media, writing that the project won't come out on its intended date of November 17.

"To my fans I'm sorry, the album 'JADED' won't be dropping Friday," he tweeted.

Without revealing a new release date, Toosii said in an Instagram post he's postponing the album because he's not quite ready to give it to the world yet.

"I just need more time," he wrote.

In tandem with announcing Jaded earlier this month, the Syracuse native dropped off its lead single, "Suffice."

Of the emotional track Toosii says, "When we look at our reflection, we look inside ourselves. In this song, I feel like looking into the mirror is about trying to see your future — looking for signs that what you hope for will come true, but recognizing that there are some things you just can’t control."

Jaded follows June's Najour, Toosii's 19-track debut album featuring 21 Savage and Khalid.

