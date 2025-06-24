Top designer bag brands in 2025

Designer bags aren't just accessories in 2025 — they're the main character. This growing prominence is underscored by data from the resale market, where GRAILED saw its share of transactions for bags jump by +23% from last year. The most in-demand styles reflect a push-pull between nostalgia and novelty, where heritage silhouettes are either thoughtfully reissued or radically reimagined. A mix of Chloé, Juicy Couture, Coach, Miu Miu, and Balenciaga is driving the conversation. From a terry-cloth tote to a woven leather micro bag, here's a breakdown of the designers and styles shaping the 2025 bag market.

Miu Miu

Miu Miu knows how to read a trend and twist it just enough. The brand's current lineup takes traditional forms — hobos, top-handles, micro bags — and renders them in padded leather, glossed finishes, and soft-yet-structured proportions. It's quiet at first glance, but always designed with intent.

Wander Matelassé Bag : This bag got the fast track treatment from Miu Miu, already reaching staple status since its 2022 debut. The model features a quilted nappa leather that somehow feels serious and playful at the same time, zip-top closure, and the quintessential mini shoulder bag construction. It's one of the rare designs that makes a seasonal refresh feel exciting, not exhausting.

: This bag got the fast track treatment from Miu Miu, already reaching staple status since its 2022 debut. The model features a quilted nappa leather that somehow feels serious and playful at the same time, zip-top closure, and the quintessential mini shoulder bag construction. It's one of the rare designs that makes a seasonal refresh feel exciting, not exhausting. Beau Bag : Boxy and compact with a clean double-zip top and rounded, spaghetti-like handle design that feels vintage but isn't. The Beau Bag takes various forms, playing with oversized and elongated proportions, leather, corduroy and plenty of color options.

: Boxy and compact with a clean double-zip top and rounded, spaghetti-like handle design that feels vintage but isn't. The Beau Bag takes various forms, playing with oversized and elongated proportions, leather, corduroy and plenty of color options. Aventure Bag: A structured top-handle design offered in nappa or suede with antique hardware and an iconic detachable strap, the Aventure Bag feels equally of-the-moment as it does heirloom-worthy.

Balenciaga

While Balenciaga is often positioned as the wild card on the runway, its bag lineup is where it flexes its range — without losing its subversive charm. From sharp, structured top-handles to slouched, hardware-heavy reworks, the designs toggle between timeless and exaggerated.

Le Cagole : A reengineered version of the Motorcycle bag, the Le Cagole features chain straps, a heart mirror keychain, crescent silhouette, and metal stud detailing borrowed from the iconic City bag.

: A reengineered version of the Motorcycle bag, the Le Cagole features chain straps, a heart mirror keychain, crescent silhouette, and metal stud detailing borrowed from the iconic City bag. Hourglass Bag : Named after its sharp hourglass construction that's complemented by a rigid top-handle and an oversized B-logo clasp. For a more evening-ready look, the brand also offers the Crush, a similar design, but with a more elevated chain strap.

: Named after its sharp hourglass construction that's complemented by a rigid top-handle and an oversized B-logo clasp. For a more evening-ready look, the brand also offers the Crush, a similar design, but with a more elevated chain strap. Rodeo Bag: A newer addition to the Balenciaga bag matrix, the Rodeo is the brand's (surprisingly successful) play at carving out space in the top-handle market currently dominated by the Hermès Birkin. The design features a roomy, relaxed construction in soft, deconstructed leather, with its most recognizable detail being a timeless turn-lock closure.

Chloé

Chloé is not on this list because it’s “back” — it never really left. Consider it more of a reminder of the brand’s place in the “It-bag” canon, cemented by Creative Directors like Phoebe Philo with the launch of the Paddington in the early 2000s. Recent designs are subtle but smart, grounded in material and shape rather than flash. That restraint is exactly what makes them feel relevant again and what could be driving a 236% Q1 year-over-year increase in transactions on Grailed.

Paddington : Originally launched in 2005, the Paddington made its official return during S/S '25. The design features a rounded rectangular shape, heavy-grain leather construction, and of course, an oversized padlock clasp.

: Originally launched in 2005, the Paddington made its official return during S/S '25. The design features a rounded rectangular shape, heavy-grain leather construction, and of course, an oversized padlock clasp. Woody Tote Bag : A Chloé staple, the Woody Tote features a linen canvas body with calfskin trim and embroidered logo webbing. Light, structured, and built for everyday use — especially in warmer months.

: A Chloé staple, the Woody Tote features a linen canvas body with calfskin trim and embroidered logo webbing. Light, structured, and built for everyday use — especially in warmer months. Marcie Bag : Inspired by '70s equestrian design, the Marcie features a braided saddle-style flap, rounded silhouette, tonal stitching, and tassel closure. It's one of the brand's longest-running designs, and for good reason.

: Inspired by '70s equestrian design, the Marcie features a braided saddle-style flap, rounded silhouette, tonal stitching, and tassel closure. It's one of the brand's longest-running designs, and for good reason. Small Tess Bag: A compact camera bag-esque crossbody, the Small Tess Bag features a rounded flap and iconic oversized brass loop closure that matches the strap hardware. The model is also offered in a few variations, including suede and mini versions.

Coach

Coach’s recent rise comes down to a renewed focus on quality, craftsmanship, and heritage. It also owes something to the quiet influence of Creative Director Stuart Vevers, formerly of Loewe — a brand that’s shaped the bag conversation for years. Like many labels coming out of the maximalist fever dream, Coach is returning to what it does best, borrowing from decades-old shapes, stripping things back and letting the leatherwork speak for itself.

Tabby Shoulder Bag : With clean lines, classic C branding, and just enough structure, the Tabby shoulder bag is available in multiple sizes (most notably the 20 and 26) and comes with interchangeable straps for crossbody or shoulder wear.

: With clean lines, classic C branding, and just enough structure, the Tabby shoulder bag is available in multiple sizes (most notably the 20 and 26) and comes with interchangeable straps for crossbody or shoulder wear. Rogue Bag : Defined by its structured shape and weighty feel, the Rogue pairs glove-tanned leather with a contrast suede interior, dual top handles and detachable shoulder straps that offer multiple ways to carry. Often finished with visible stitching, matte hardware and a signature luggage tag, it's one of Coach's most durable silhouettes.

: Defined by its structured shape and weighty feel, the Rogue pairs glove-tanned leather with a contrast suede interior, dual top handles and detachable shoulder straps that offer multiple ways to carry. Often finished with visible stitching, matte hardware and a signature luggage tag, it's one of Coach's most durable silhouettes. Willow Tote : One of the most timeless designs on this list, the Willow Tote features a practical, mid-size design made from pebbled leather and finished with a C-logo magnetic closure. The open top, structured base, and minimal logos are made to handle the everyday without looking like it.

: One of the most timeless designs on this list, the Willow Tote features a practical, mid-size design made from pebbled leather and finished with a C-logo magnetic closure. The open top, structured base, and minimal logos are made to handle the everyday without looking like it. Kisslock Frame Bag: A vintage-inspired silhouette revived from the Coach archive, the Kisslock Frame Bag features an oversized clutch design with a signature rounded Kisslock closure.

Juicy Couture

There's an entire generation discovering Juicy Couture bags for the first time, and another wearing it again. Don't believe us? Juicy Couture bag transactions are up 130% year-over-year on Grailed. A hallmark of early aughts fashion, they're forever linked to paparazzi shots of Paris Hilton and Madonna. What once screamed mall rat now reads vintage. The resurgence mirrors the revival of ironic, on-the-nose brands of the 2000s (cue Von Dutch and Ed Hardy), so it only makes sense for the terry-cloth tote to follow suit. At the top of our list are the Velour Mini Bags and Shoulder Bags and their Terry Cloth counterparts.

Velour Mini Bags and Shoulder Bags : Soft-structured, rhinestone-stamped and plastered with gothic Juicy Couture branding, these bags are logo-heavy and wildly impractical in the best way possible.

: Soft-structured, rhinestone-stamped and plastered with gothic Juicy Couture branding, these bags are logo-heavy and wildly impractical in the best way possible. Terrycloth Totes and Bags: The brand's terrycloth totes are full Y2K energy, featuring a loop terry fabric, crown logos, rhinestones and zip pockets. Think off-duty pop star circa 2004.

How to Buy Designer Bags in 2025

When buying a bag in 2025, start by thinking about how you'll actually use it. Choose a style that fits your routine or the day's agenda—crossbodies are practical for commuting, minis are better for going out, and totes are made for all-day carry. You'll also want to check the materials and condition to make sure it holds up. Look for signs of wear on the corners, stitching, hardware, and handles. Cracks in the leather or fraying are usually signs to pass. Quality shows up in the details, and so does value. From Chloe's minimalism to Juicy's throwback kitsch, the best designer bags in 2025 balance the best of the past and present. They revisit silhouettes that feel familiar, reworked just enough to feel relevant and new. Whether you're leaning into Y2K references or going for something more timeless, Miu Miu, Balenciaga, Chloé, Coach and Juicy Couture are the ones to watch.

