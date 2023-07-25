Tori Kelly's husband posts clip of her gospel duet with Justin Bieber following hospitalization

Tori Kelly's husband is keeping her in his thoughts during her medical crisis.

As previously reported, Tori was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Sunday after fainting, and doctors are treating her for blood clots in her heart and lungs. TMZ was the first to report the story; a source close to Tori confirms to ABC News that TMZ's report is accurate.

Tori's husband, André Murillo, has posted a clip of a song Tori recorded with Justin Bieber and other artists for Justin's 2021 EP, Freedom. Called "Where Do I Fit In," the lyrics go, "While you sleep, I watch over you, it'll be alright/ I'll take care of your loved ones, it'll be alright/ Your future's in my hands, it'll be alright/ Your past is forgiven, it'll be alright/ Your future is secure, it'll be alright."

Murillo posted those lyrics on his Instagram Story in white type against a black background.

Tori's hospitalization comes just days before her new EP, tori, is due to be released. It's her first collection of original music since 2020 and features "missin u," the single she released last spring.

